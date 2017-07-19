Diazepam tablets stolen from pharmaceutical firm

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The firm was broken in to during the early hours of Monday morning

A large quantity of Diazepam tablets have been stolen from a pharmaceutical firm on the Prince Regent Road in east Belfast.

AAH Pharmaceuticals was broken in to during the early hours of Monday morning.

A small number of tablets, believed to be linked to the burglary, were later found in nearby Orby Close.

Police have advised the public to only use medicine from healthcare professionals.

Det Sgt Michael Hawthorne said: "I would also urge the public to be vigilant and to ensure that they do not put their health at risk by purchasing medication from an illicit source.

"People should only take medicines in consultation with their healthcare professionals who have access to patient health records, who are qualified to assess their medical needs and can take into account the risks and benefits associated with every medicine."

He added: "I would also ask the public if they are offered any medicines from an unregulated source to report it to the police on the non-emergency number 101."