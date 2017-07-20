Seventy-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of fraud

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The arrest followed an incident where a bank in Coleraine alerted police of a suspicious withdrawal

Police have arrested a 70-year-old woman in west Belfast on suspicion of fraud and money offences.

It followed an incident in which a bank in Coleraine alerted police to a suspicious withdrawal from a 74-year-old man's account.

Police said the man had been the victim of a scam and had posted thousands of pounds to addresses in London and Belfast.

On Monday he posted cash to an address in Belfast.

A detective sergeant said: "This was a focused team-driven operation which Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) in Coleraine, in partnership with other PSNI departments, deployed to protect a member of the public being targeted by scammers.

"Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person.

"If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud."