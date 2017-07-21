Machete-wielding man challenges car clampers in Belfast

From the section

Image caption Police said the two people were not injured, but were left shaken

A man armed with a machete has challenged two people as they attempted to clamp a vehicle in north Belfast.

It happened on Forthriver Road about 10:15 BST. Police said the two people were not injured, but were left shaken.

Officers responded and searched a nearby property in Forthriver Crescent, where number of suspected cannabis plants were found.

A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, possession of an offensive weapon and a drugs offence.

The 30-year-old was questioned about cultivation of a Class B drug and abstracting electricity.

He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.