Shots fired at car mechanic business in Keady

Police are investigating a shooting at a business premises in County Armagh.

Two men in a car were reported to have entered a vehicle servicing firm's grounds on the Annvale Road in Keady at about 17:25 BST on Friday.

One of the men got out of the white Hyundai car and fired two shots.

No-one was hurt in the incident but employees were left "very badly shaken", police said.

The car used by the gunmen was found burnt out on Dundrum Road near Tassagh in County Armagh about 20 minutes later.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the car between 14:00 and 17:45 on Friday afternoon to contact them.