Body found during searches for missing Newtownabbey man
- 22 July 2017
The body of a man has been found at Cavehill in north Belfast, the PSNI have confirmed.
The body has not been identified. A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.
The remains were found during searches for missing Newtownabbey man Dean McIlwaine.
Mr McIlwaine was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area of Newtownabbey on Thursday, 13 July.