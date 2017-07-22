Body found during searches for missing Newtownabbey man

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Members of the public searched for Dean McIlwaine on Saturday

The body of a man has been found at Cavehill in north Belfast, the PSNI have confirmed.

The body has not been identified. A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The remains were found during searches for missing Newtownabbey man Dean McIlwaine.

Mr McIlwaine was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area of Newtownabbey on Thursday, 13 July.