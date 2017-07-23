Man charged with attempted murder after Banbridge attack

Image copyright Google

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man suffered serious head injuries in an attack in County Down.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was assaulted at Scarva Walk in Banbridge at about 16:00 BST on Friday.

A 22-year-old man is accused of attempted murder, assaulting police, theft and causing criminal damage.

Another man, aged 20, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and theft.

They are due to appear in court in Newry on Monday.