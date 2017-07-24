Omagh attack: Man suffers 'life-changing injuries'
- 24 July 2017
A man has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after he was attacked by a gang in County Tyrone.
The unprovoked assault happened at 02:30 BST on Sunday on George's Street in Omagh.
The man was walking home with a woman when a group of men attacked him.
Police said he suffered "very serious" injuries that could be life-changing.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to contact them.