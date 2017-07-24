NI Newspaper review: US trip and grieving families

Image copyright Daily Mirror

Trips to the United States and the discovery of a man's body at Cavehill feature in Monday's newspapers.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with an interview with parents of Dean McIlwaine, who went missing on 13 July.

On Saturday, a search group discovered a body believed to be that of the 22-year-old at Cavehill in north Belfast.

There has yet to been a formal identification process.

The paper reports that Dean's mother, Karen McIlwaine, said: "I don't know how we are going on without him, because he was so close to us all."

She said that the discovery provided some closure about what had happened to her son.

"At least we have him home now.

"It would have been awful to live without any news, waiting and wondering," she added.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Dean McIlwaine's parents (centre) led a public search for their son on Saturday

The Daily Mirror also leads with reaction to the discovery of Mr McIlwaine's body.

In a statement Dean's aunt, Kim Malone, wrote: "Dean was a loving, gorgeous and talented young man who had everything going for him.

"What a waste of his precious life. Our family will never be the same without you Dean."

The Irish News reports on what it says is a secret recording between two police officers and an alleged drug dealer. The PSNI say anyone with a complaint should go to the Police Ombudsman.

Gerry Adams's trip to the United States is the News Letter's lead story.

A teenager from Rathfriland whose grandfather was killed by the IRA told the paper that Mr Adams was being "glorified" in America "as a peacemaker".

Ellie Heenan, 16, is currently in America attending a conference set up after 9/11 for young people impacted by terrorism across the world.

Her grandfather was shot in 1985.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gerry Adams will attend a mass for Martin McGuinness in Washington during his trip

She told the paper: "It is very difficult to stomach because (Mr Adams) was very closely linked to the reason our loved ones were murdered in the first place, and so many people were hurt."

It is understood that during his visit, the Sinn Féin president will attend a mass for Martin McGuinness in Washington.

He will also "update Irish America, the State Department and Capitol Hill on recent developments in the political process".

An award-winning ploughman and part-time farmer has told the Belfast Telegraph about his journey to recovery from cancer.

Twenty-four-year-old Andrew Gill was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia over a year ago.

He underwent intense treatment and has now been in recovery for seven months.

Image copyright PA Image caption Andrew Gill was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia over a year ago.

The cancer, which impacts blood cells, has made Andrew look towards a new career path.

"Before my diagnosis I was really fit - I used to rally, motorcross, play football and go running.

"Now I haven't anywhere near the energy levels I used to have.

"I have been looking at other career options and already have taken a course in health and safety and passed two exams," he said.

Funeral details of three Donegal women killed in a car crash in County Louth are included in the Irish News.

Margaret McGonagle, 69, her daughter Mairead Mundy, 37, and family friend Rachel Battles, 39, died in a three-car crash on Friday morning.

Rachel Battles' six-year-old daughter and a 31-year-old are being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

The funeral masses are due to take place on Monday at the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal in Bruckless.

Image copyright PA Image caption Garda (Irish police) examine one of the three vehicles involved in the fatal crash

Northern Ireland's air ambulance has made its first flight during a emergency call-out, reports the News Letter.

The helicopter was used to airlift a boy who was injured in a tractor incident in Castlewellan in County Down on Saturday.

Crew were despatched to the rescue even though the service has not been officially launched.

In a statement, the Ambulance Service said: "It is exactly this sort of scenario where it is envisaged that it will make the biggest difference."