Orange Hall in Cloughmills has paint thrown over it

Image copyright Paul L/ CC Geograph Image caption Police have said they are treating the incident as a "hate crime"

Paint has been thrown over an Orange Hall in County Antrim in what police have described as a "hate crime".

The attack on Rosedernat Orange Hall on Lislaban Road in Cloughmills is believed to have happened between 23:30 BST on Saturday and 11:30 BST on Sunday.

Police have appealed for witnesses.