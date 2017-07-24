Cliff rescue of teenage girl at Castlerock

A teenage girl has been rescued by the Coastguard after getting trapped at the base of a cliff at Castlerock in County Londonderry.

She was walking along the coast with another girl and two boys on Monday evening when a rapid tide came in.

The three other youths managed to swim to safety, but the girl was trapped by the tide and had to be lifted up the cliff by rope.

The two girls were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Chris Little from the Coleraine Coastguard rescue team said it was a "major operation".

He said a rope technician had to be lowered 100 ft to lift the girl from her position at the base of the cliff.

The girl was exhausted and was suffering from hypothermia. She was lifted to safety and reunited with her parents.

The two girls were then taken to hospital as a precaution as they had swallowed a quantity of water.