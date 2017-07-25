NI newspaper review: Long wait for justice and a wartime reunion

Image copyright News Letter

Power-sharing talks, attacks on Orange halls and wartime reunions all make the front pages on Tuesday's papers.

The News Letter leads with a call from from the brother of a Claudy bombing victim for a "proper investigation" into the 1972 attack.

William Temple, 16, was one of nine killed when the IRA set off three bombs in the County Londonderry village.

"My family want Claudy to be given the focus and priority that it never has been," his brother David said.

"We want a proper investigation which has a stating point of going to and uncovering the truth of what happened."

No one has ever been charged with the bombing.

The son of another IRA victim, Jean McConville, has died following a battle with cancer, reports the Daily Mirror.

Billy McConville had recently called on politicians to secure justice and compensation for abuse survivors.

Mrs McConville, a mother of 10, became one of the Disappeared who were kidnapped, killed, and secretly buried by the IRA during the Troubles.

Billy McConville, 50, and his siblings were placed into care after his mother went missing in 1972.

'Fighting for justice'

In 2014, he gave evidence to the Historical Instituational Abuse (HIA) inquiry alleging that he had been physically and sexually abused during this time in care at Rubane House in County Down.

In January, the HIA inquiry recommended payments to survivors of abuse at children's residential homes.

The paper reports that Mr McConville had recently called on politicians to secure justice and compensation for abuse survivors.

His brother Thomas told the Mirror: "Before he died, he spoke to all of us and he told us to keep fighting for justice for the abuses that were suffered.

"It's very sad Billy didn't live long enough to see justice for what he went through but we will stand strong together and we'll fight on right to the end."

The Irish News reports that Sinn Féin "is not for moving" over the current political stalement.

The party's northern leader, Michelle O'Neil, tells the paper that "there will be no compromise on Sinn Féin's key demands for the restoration of a Stormont executive".

However, she said she is "optimistic that devolution can be restored before Christmas".

Her comments come after power-sharing talks failed to resolve political deadlock which has been in place since the executive collapsed in January.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that a former leader of the Presbyterian Church has faced criticism after claiming the Orange Order had problems with bigotry.

It quoted the Reverend Ken Newell who said there was "a reservoir of anti-Catholicism and sectarianism" in the institution.

But Democratic Unionist Party MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, told the paper Mr Newell "needs to catch up with the times".

Ulster Unionist Tom Elliot echoed his sentiments and said he "strongly refuted" Mr Newell's comments which "do not reflect the reality of what most members are like".

Staying with the Orange Order, the News Letter carries reports on two separate attacks on Orange Halls in County Antrim and County Down.

Paint was thrown over Rosedernat Orange Hall outside Cloughmills between 23:30 BST on Saturday and 11:30 BST on Sunday.

Police have said they are treating the incident at Rosedernat Orange Hall as a "hate crime"

A union flag was also removed and a flag was damaged at Roden Orange Hall in Kilkeel on Sunday.

A Grand Lodge spokesman told the paper: "Although the nature of the incidents is clearly different, the criminal intent is very much the same by the bigoted and narrow-minded individuals responsible.

"They have noting to offer society, only division and their actions must be universally condemned".

The Irish News says RTÉ is to publish the salaries of 10 of its most highly paid presenters.

The Irish public service broadcaster already publishes the data every two years, but has announced it is to bring forward its next publication within weeks.

RTÉ also said it will conduct a review of "role and gender equality across the organisation".

Earlier this month, the BBC revealed salary figures of its highest earners, sparking controversy at the pay gap between men and women presenters.

A heart-warming wartime reunion features in Tuesday's Belfast Telegraph.

Sam Bargewell, now 85, was sent to live with Meta McConaghie, 78, and her sister May Knox, 82, on their family farm in Armoy, County Antrim, during the Second World War.

Their chance reunion came after May heard an announcement on the radio that a Sam Bargewell was performing for charity in a hotel in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

With hope that it might be the friend they had made so many years ago, May and her sister Meta went to the concert and spoke after the event.

Sam told the paper: "It was very emotional for us all to meet up again.

"It was lovely to see Meta and May after 73 years."