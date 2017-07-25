Party spend for Assembly election down

Image caption The DUP won the most seats in march's Assembly election, with 28 to Sinn Féin's 27

Parties campaigning in the March Assembly election spent less than half of what they spent on the previous election 10 months earlier.

Nine parties paid a total of £150,080, compared with £343,558 in May 2016, according to the Electoral Commission.

Sinn Féin was the highest spender at £46,591, Alliance second at £32,456, while the UUP spent £26,443.

The DUP, which won most seats with 28, was the fourth highest spender on £21,929. The SDLP spent £14,971.

However Ann Watt, head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said she was disappointed more than a third of the parties submitted their spending returns late or not at all.

"These failures are now being considered in line with the Electoral Commission's Enforcement Policy," she said.

Parties that contested the election were required to submit a campaign spending return for the regulated period which ran from 16 January 2017 to polling day, on 2 March 2017.

The Conservative and Unionist Party, Cross-Community Labour Alternative, The Workers Party and UKIP all submitted "nil returns" - meaning the parties submitted the forms but said they had not spent any money on the campaign.

Citizens Independent Social Thought Alliance, the Conservative and Unionist Party, Cross-Community Labour Alternative, The Workers Party and Traditional Unionist Voice all submitted their returns to the commission late.

The Progressive Unionist Party of Northern Ireland failed to submit its return.