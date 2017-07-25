Police material-sharing suspension lifted

Image caption The moratorium followed the arrest of a former investigator with the ombudsman's office

A moratorium on the PSNI sharing sensitive information with the Police Ombudsman's office has been lifted with immediate effect.

In April, police suspended the release of any further sensitive material to the office until a review of security protocols was carried out.

That followed the arrest of a former investigator with the ombudsman's office.

It related to a probe into the alleged theft of sensitive security documents.

It is understood the documents contained information the police and security service MI5 believe could put the lives of individuals at risk but do not refer to any case currently being investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

At the time, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland said it was an "astounding and very worrying state of affairs" and called for a full inquiry into the operation of the ombudsman.

In April, the office of the Police Ombudsman said it was anticipated that this suspension of the sharing of sensitive material "will be temporary".