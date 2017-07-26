Terror Marine Ciarán Maxwell 'made 14 pipe bombs'

Image caption Ciarán Maxwell appeared via video link from Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes

A Royal Marine with links to dissident republicanism made 14 pipe bombs - four of which were used in Northern Ireland, a court has heard.

A court hearing to decide how long Ciarán Maxwell will serve in prison is under way at the Old Bailey.

In February, Maxwell, 31, admitted a number of offences, including bomb-making and storing stolen military weapons.

The County Antrim man also pleaded guilty to drugs and fraud charges.

The hearing is expected to take up to three days.

Maxwell is not in court, but is appearing via video link from Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes.

According to the charge details, he had a stash of explosives in purpose-built hides in England and Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, the court heard that Maxwell told police he had taken a member of the Continuity IRA to a hide where he had stashed pipe bombs in Northern Ireland.

The court was told the man he took to the hide was Niall Lehd, convicted in 2014 of possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life.

Maxwell, who is originally from Larne, had created "to-do lists" mentioning "targets, dummy runs and recces".

The exact details were redacted by the court, but the targets included a Territorial Army centre and substations. There was also reference to a loyalist group and the need to notify news agencies.

Booby-trap torch

In one of his hides, Maxwell placed a torch modified to be a booby-trap which, when armed, would explode if turned on.

Maxwell lived in Exminster, County Devon, and was based with 40 Commando in Taunton, Somerset. He never served in Northern Ireland.

He was arrested last August and a search near Exeter found hides with a range of explosive substances, as well as ammunition, weapons and tools for making bombs.

Along with the 14 pipe bombs, the court heard Maxwell also stashed:

Two anti-personnel directional mines

Two explosively formed projectiles (EFPs)

29 complete explosive firing systems

33 initiators (part of a detonator for explosives), including two military initiators

13 military "igniter safety fuze electric" initiators

Three fully-constructed improvised detonators

Other component parts for IEDs [improvised explosive devices]

Other materials and chemicals to make explosives

A replica handgun and ammunition

On Wednesday, prosecutor Richard Whittam QC told the court: "Across 14 of the locations involved in the investigation, Mr Maxwell had in his possession, or had constructed, 14 pipe bombs... four have been deployed in Northern Ireland.

"It is our case that some of the items inevitably must have been taken from the UK to Northern Ireland by this defendant.

He added: "It may be that, when travelling between England and the UK, bearing in mind the identity cards he would have had, and his position, his passage would have been easier than others to take items with him."

The court heard dissident republicans have carried out more than 160 terrorist attacks since 2010, including the deployment of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) such as pipe bombs.

Mr Whittam said: "Whilst attacks are mainly directed at members of the police, military and prison service, the nature of the attacks leaves members of the public at risk."

'Significant finds'

Last March, police said bomb-making parts had been found in barrels hidden in a wooded area in Carnfunnock County Park in County Antrim.

Two months later, another "terrorist hide" was found in Capanagh Forest, also near Larne.

Police described it as one of the most significant arms finds in recent years.

Of particular concern to security chiefs was the discovery of military grade anti-personnel mines.

Pipe bombs and parts for making explosive devices made up part of the haul.

Their serial numbers revealed they had been taken from the Royal Marines base in Somerset where Maxwell was based.

Court papers revealed that 12 hides were discovered in total.