Car crashes into west Belfast home

Image caption The car hit a house on the corner of Whiterock Grove

A car has crashed into a house in west Belfast, causing significant damage.

The vehicle struck the property on the corner of Whiterock Grove, at the top of Whiterock Road, between 22:00 BST and 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

The police arrived quickly and firefighters were also called to investigate the smell of gas. A pipe is believed to have been damaged.

The car has now been removed from the crash scene.

Image caption The car has now been removed from the crash scene

Northern Ireland Electricity is assessing the damage caused.

It is understood that the occupants of the house had to be re-homed following the crash.