Terror Marine Ciarán Maxwell 'had 43 weapons hides'

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Ciarán Maxwell pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him

A Royal Marine who made bombs for dissident republicans had 43 weapons hides across England and Northern Ireland, the Old Bailey has been told.

Ciarán Maxwell, from Larne in County Antrim, bought bomb-making materials online and posted them to his late grandmother's house, it heard.

The 31-year-old has already admitted offences including bomb-making and storing stolen military weapons.

The London court hearing will determine the length of his jail sentence.

Maxwell is not in court, but is appearing by video link from Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes.

On Thursday, the prosecution said 24 of the weapons hides were discovered in or near Maxwell's original hometown of Larne.

Another 19 hides were found at Powderham New Plantation, close to his home in England.

Image caption Explosive ingredients were found buried in blue barrels in arms hides

Two of the pipebombs he constructed were used by dissident republicans after his arrest in August 2016 and had "clear potential to cause death and injury".

The prosecution said Maxwell stole items from his military base, including a detonation cord and detonators.

Chemicals

Some of the items "must have been taken by him from England" when he travelled home to Larne by ferry, said prosecutor Richard Whittam QC.

He cited bullets as an example of that and suggested it may have been easier for Maxwell as he would have been able to show military identification.

"There is concern he might have found it easier to travel between England and Northern Ireland because of the ID he would have had," the prosecutor said.

Other materials for making the explosives had been bought online and sent to his grandmother's house.

"There is evidence of purchases he made by email being sent straight to Northern Ireland," Mr Whittam told the court.

"Delivery of some of those chemicals and equipment, they went to that address of his late grandmother's."

Motivation

The prosecutor said there was "no direct evidence" that Maxwell's offending was motivated by a beating he was subjected to by loyalists in his hometown when he was 16.

Mr Whittam said a copy of a 2002 news report about the Larne assault had been found on a laptop at Maxwell's home address.

Image caption Ciaran Maxwell was beaten up by loyalists in Larne when he was 16

The prosecutor told the court the defendant was subjected to "a brutal attack with, as it's reported, iron bars and golf clubs and suffering a compound fracture of his skull".

"We know of nothing that traces this offending to that attack," he added.

Instead, he was "motivated by dissident republican sympathies and a hostility broadly to the United Kingdom", Mr Whittam said.

During Wednesday's hearing, the court was told that Maxwell had drawn up a list of targets and address of police officers, military staff an MI5 member and loyalists.

Maxwell lived in Exminster in Devon, and was based with 40 Commando in Taunton, Somerset.

His arrest came after a search near Exeter found hides with a range of explosive substances, as well as ammunition, weapons and tools for making bombs.

He has also pleaded guilty to drugs and fraud charges.