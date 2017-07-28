Glenanne gang: PSNI 'breaching human rights' of victim's families

Image caption A farm in Glenanne was alleged to be the base for a UVF gang

The PSNI is breaching the human rights of families of victims of a Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) murder gang in the 1970s, the High Court has ruled.

The families took legal action against the PSNI for failing to complete an overarching review of the activities of the so-called Glenanne gang.

The UVF gang is believed to have been responsible for up to 120 murders in nearly 90 incidents in the Troubles.

It was based at a farm in Glenanne in County Armagh in the 1970s.

Its members included serving officers of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Ulster Defence Regiment.

It was responsible for killings such as the Miami Showband massacre in 1975 and the Step Inn pub bombing in Keady in County Armagh a year later.

The judicial review was conducted at the request of Edward Barnard, whose 13-year-old brother, Patrick, was killed in the bombing of the Hillcrest Bar in Dungannon, County Tyrone, in 1976.

Relatives have called for the PSNI to complete an unfinished report into the Glenanne gang by the defunct Historical Enquiries Team (HET) and publish its findings.

The judge said that in replacing the HET with the Legacy Investigations branch, the PSNI had frustrated "any possibility of an effective investigation".

Both sides will now have to agree a resolution which falls within the human rights legislation the judge outlined.