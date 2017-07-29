Police injured during Ballymena car dealership raid

Four police officers have been injured while trying to stop a man from stealing a car from a garage in Ballymena.

He attempted to drive a Ford Kuga out of the dealership on the Woodside Road at about 01:40 BST on Saturday.

When he failed, he forced the gates in a Volkswagon Polo and struck a police car outside.

A stinger device was used as he drove off. A 28-year-old man was arrested on a number of offences.

Two police vehicles were damaged during the incident.