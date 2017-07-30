Ballymena: Man charged over car dealership burglary
- 30 July 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 28-year-old man has been charged with several offences in connection to a burglary at a car dealership in Ballymena in County Antrim.
The incident happened in the Woodside Road at about 1:40 BST on Saturday.
The man was charged with burglary with intent to steal, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking causing injury and criminal damage.
He is due to appear in court in Coleraine on Monday.