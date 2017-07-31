SDLP sells its Belfast headquarters

Image caption The building has been home to the SDLP in Belfast for more than 20 years

The SDLP has sold its headquarters in Belfast.

The three-storey Georgian style building on the Ormeau Road was on the market for £175,000.

The building has been home to the SDLP in Belfast for more than 20 years.

However, it is understood the party has been feeling the pressure financially and a decision was taken to sell. The SDLP is to lose more than £100,000 in payments from Westminster after its three MPs lost their seats.

The so-called "short money" is paid to opposition parties to help with expenses.

Other parties, too, have been feeling the pinch after the recent run of elections.

The overall spending by parties was down by more than 50% in the last assembly election, compared to the previous poll ten months earlier.

An SDLP spokesman said they plan to move to new premises.

"The party is undertaking a long-term and wide-ranging overhaul of our operations. As part of our efforts to maximise efficiency, we will shortly be opening a more suitable campaign headquarters," he said.

"We are excited about this move as a key part of our wider SDLP rejuvenation plan."