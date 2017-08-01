Coleraine cinema evacuated during Dunkirk screening

Image copyright Alan Robinson Image caption A number of people were moved from the Jet Centre in Coleraine during the incident

A number of people have been evacuated from a cinema in Coleraine, County Londonderry, following a small electrical fire.

The incident happened during a screening of Dunkirk at the Jet Centre complex on Tuesday evening.

Four fire engines attended, but the fire was already out when they arrived.

In a post on Facebook, the Jet Centre said it had to close early on Tuesday night, but would "reopen as normal tomorrow".

It later told BBC News NI the complex was evacuated briefly "after a stage speaker in a cinema screen appears to have short circuited".

"Following health and safety procedure, staff evacuated all areas of the complex just after 8pm," it added.

Image copyright Michael Hutchinson Image caption Four fire engines attended the scene

Management at the Jet Centre said that "no-one was hurt and there was no damage to the building".

It said customers "whose entertainment was disrupted should contact the centre".

"This turned out not to be a serious incident but we are delighted by the quick response of our staff and the care taken to ensure the safety of our customers," Jet Centre owner Michael McAdam said.

"Our procedures were followed to the letter by our staff and by the time the fire brigade arrived, everyone was out of the building."

Christopher Nolan's World War Two film, Dunkirk, tells the story of the mass evacuation of Allied troops from the northern coast of France in 1940.