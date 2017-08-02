Northern Ireland air ambulance service fully operational
A new helicopter ambulance for Northern Ireland is fully operational from Wednesday.
It will cost £2m a year to run and will be dependent on public donations.
There is a landing base at the Maze Long Kesh site in County Antrim and a back-up at St Angelo's outside Enniskillen.
The service will operate with a doctor and paramedic on board. Northern Ireland was previously the only area in the UK without such a service.
The campaign for the helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) was begun by the late Dr John Hinds.
The announcement earlier this year that it would be doctor-led followed an intervention by emergency medics.
Last year, a group of doctors from around the world wrote to then health minister Michelle O'Neill to voice concerns the helicopter service would not have a doctor on board when it was launched.
They were concerned that it could initially be staffed only by paramedics.