Belfast City Council to debate Sinn Féin bonfires motion

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A block of flats was damaged by a bonfire in Belfast earlier in July

A meeting about the removal of bonfire materials is to be held at Belfast City Council later.

Sinn Féin is bringing a motion calling for council staff or private contractors to be allowed to remove materials from public and privately owned sites.

The party says some bonfires pose a threat to life and property and cause damage to the environment.

The DUP has called it an attempt to "bounce the council into a bad policy".

The Ulster Unionist Party has called the motion unrealistic.

The Sinn Féin motion to be debated states: "This council gives permission to our council officers to remove bonfire materials or employ contractors to facilitate the removal of bonfire materials from council sites and other sites, which belong to statutory agencies and those which are in private ownership."

Earlier this week, it emerged that fears of intimidation have forced Belfast City Council to try to use contractors from outside Northern Ireland to remove bonfire material.

It is believed more than 70 different firms have been contacted in recent years.

This includes contractors in England and Scotland.