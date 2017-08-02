Arlene Foster: Teenager in court over 'indecent' message

Image caption The tennager was warned not to have any contact with Mrs Foster

A teenager has appeared in court charged with sending a "grossly offensive and indecent" electronic message to DUP leader Arlene Foster.

Mark Gareth Alfred Sloan, 18, of Ballykeel Court, Ballymartin, Newry, appeared at Newry Magistrates' Court.

He is accused of sending, through a public electronic communications network, a message that was grossly offensive and indecent on 4 July.

The judge released Mr Sloan on his own bail of £250.

She warned him not to have any contact with Mrs Foster, and not to use Facebook, or social media sites.

A detective said she believed she could connect Mr Sloan with the charge.

He will reappear in court again next month.