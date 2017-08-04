Portadown puss is the purr-fect companion

Image copyright Liam McBurney/PA

A cat from Portadown, who is a companion to an eleven-year-old girl with a rare brain tumour and autism, has won a special award.

Faith Downey, from Cushenny Road in County Armagh has found a purr-fect pal in her black and white cat, Mittens.

Mittens won the "Furr-ever Friends" category in the Cats Protection's National Cat Awards this year.

The award "celebrates tales of friendship" between cats and children. Faith's family say he helps her cope.

Her mum, Elizabeth, said: "Living with autism can be very hard and Faith faces lots of challenges.

"Earlier this year, she was also found to have a brain tumour, and doctors are still deciding how to treat this.

"Faith finds it difficult to interact with people, yet has formed an amazing bond with Mittens.

"When she's sad, Mittens will curl up on her and he is never bothered by her meltdowns."

Elizabeth said Mittens makes a real difference to Faith's emotional state - and has learned to respond to Mittens' body language.

She's also become more aware of the world around her.

"Through Mittens, Faith has learnt so many new skills but also has a constant, reliable and fun friend by her side. He really is a one in a million and we all love him to bits," said Elizabeth.

Cats Protection's awards organiser Kate Bunting said: "Mittens and Faith's story is a truly inspiring one and just goes to show how important cats can be to family life.

"It's wonderful to hear how Faith's bond with Mittens has helped her on so many levels, from being a fun and playful friend to helping her understand the world around her."