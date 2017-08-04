Belfast-based firm Intelesens bought by US company

Image caption UltraLinq said the purchase would help it develop a cost-effective digital health platform for cardiovascular conditions

Intelesens, a Belfast-based medical technology firm, has been bought by a US company for an undisclosed sum.

The company was founded in 2001 and develops wearable wireless vital signs-monitoring devices for use by hospital patients and outpatients.

It has been bought by New York-based UltraLinq Healthcare.

UltraLinq said the purchase would help its strategy of developing a cost-effective digital health platform focused on cardiovascular conditions.

Intelesens currently employs a team of 39 who will remain at its site at Belfast Harbour, where the company manufactures a range of electrodes and devices.

Aidan Langan, CEO of Intelesens said the deal represented a "tremendous opportunity" for the company, as well as for the MedTech sector in Northern Ireland more generally.

Intelesens' single largest shareholder was GE Medical Systems.