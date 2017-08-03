Gun seized by PSNI investigating dissident republicanism

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The searches were carried out on Thursday night by detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch

A gun has been seized in west Belfast as part of a police investigation into dissident republican activity.

Police said the gun and a number of other items, including money and a small quantity of suspected drugs, were taken for examination following searches in the Andersonstown area.

The searches were carried out on Thursday night by detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch.