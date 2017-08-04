Man arrested over shots fired at funeral

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Lisburn on suspicion of violent dissident republican activity.

The arrest is part of an investigation into reports that shots were fired over a coffin in west Belfast on 4 July.

On 5 July, a 53-year-old man was arrested in east Belfast in connection with the incident. He was later released unconditionally.

A number of searches were also carried out on Thursday night in Andersonstown.