Man seriously hurt after being hit by car
- 5 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A man in his 40s is in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Dunmurry, County Antrim.
It happened at about 01:40 BST on Saturday at the junction of Glebe Road and Upper Dunmurry Lane.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash.
Srgt Tom Donnelly said: "The driver of the car involved in the collision, a man in his sixties, was arrested and questioned but has since been released on police bail."