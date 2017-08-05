Baby birds die after attack in Ballyclare

Image copyright primeimages Image caption The police have issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward (generic image of chick)

Three baby birds have died after being kicked and burned in Ballyclare, County Antrim, police have said.

The thrush chicks, just days old at the time, were attacked on 15 July within the War Memorial Park in the town.

They were put down as a result of their injuries.

Police have issued an appeal for anyone with information on the attack to come forward.