Baby birds die after attack in Ballyclare
- 5 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Three baby birds have died after being kicked and burned in Ballyclare, County Antrim, police have said.
The thrush chicks, just days old at the time, were attacked on 15 July within the War Memorial Park in the town.
They were put down as a result of their injuries.
Police have issued an appeal for anyone with information on the attack to come forward.