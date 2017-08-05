Elderly motorcyclist critical after Ballywalter crash

Image caption The police have appealed for witnesses

A motorcyclist in his 70s has been critically injured in a crash in Ballywalter, County Down.

It happened at about 11:50 BST on Friday on the Dunover Road.

The police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Tom Stevenson said: "We are especially keen to speak to the driver of a small black vehicle, bearing L plates, that is believed to have been in the vicinity at the time and may have witnessed the crash."