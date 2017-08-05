West Belfast: Men assaulted and threatened with hammer

Image copyright Google Image caption The men were attacked on Kells Avenue on Saturday morning

A pensioner has suffered a minor head injury after two men were assaulted and threatened with a hammer on a west Belfast street on Saturday morning.

Police said the 71-year-old was one of three men walking on Kells Avenue at about 08:25 BST.

A red car stopped beside the group and two men got out. The assailants attacked two of the men in the group and stole a wallet.

One of the attackers also produced a hammer and threatened the men with it.

Police said the car was a Volkswagen Golf with a southern-registered number plate.

They are also investigating if there is a link between the attack and a report of criminal damage to a car in Oramnore Drive at the same time.

It was reported that two men in a red-coloured car smashed the windscreen and passenger window of a Toyota car parked on the street.

The police have appealed for witnesses.