Ardglass trawler skipper fined over collision

Image caption The Good Intent was damaged in the collision but was able to return to shore under its own power

An Ardglass trawler skipper has been fined more than £2,000 after his boat collided with another vessel off the County Down coast in July 2015.

Paul Thomas Wills of Russell Place, Ardglass, admitted not keeping a proper lookout on his fishing boat the Silver Dee when it collided with another trawler, the Good Intent.

The Silver Dee sank in less than 10 minutes as a result of the collision.

Its crew transferred onto the Good Intent.

That vessel was damaged, but was able to return to Ardglass under its own power.

A district judge said that Wills' culpability was fairly significant as he had not kept a proper lookout for 10 minutes while sailing at full speed.

The judge said 10 people had been at risk on both vessels, although no lives were lost.

He gave Wills credit for admitting his guilt and fined him a total of £2,250 on the three charges.

The prosecution was brought by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.