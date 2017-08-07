Vehicles attacked in Belfast's Markets

Image caption Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Hargey condemned the attacks as 'nothing short of mindless vandalism'

Two vehicles have been set on fire and a number of others have been damaged in the Markets area of central Belfast.

Vehicles were attacked with stones and paint during trouble on Monday afternoon. The fires are now out.

Police said they received reports "of a group of young people throwing stones and damaging cars in the Stewart Street area".

A number of police Land Rovers remain at the scene.

'Mindless vandalism'

One man, who told the BBC he had been parking in the area for about a year, said he found his car burned out when he finished work.

He said police could not tell him what happened, only that they had found the car burned out.

Image caption Smoke from the cars could be seen from Belfast Central railway station

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he felt "frustrated" and would now have to buy a new car.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Hargey condemned the attacks as "nothing short of mindless vandalism".

"Both commuters and residents have been affected," she said. "Cars have been smashed with stones and several have been set alight."

"Over the weekend there were a series of incidents of vandalism in the Market area.

"There is no defending this behaviour at all and it needs to stop now."

She asked parents to take responsibility for their children and know where they were at all times.

"The community, both young and old, have been involved in a positive community festival over the last few days and those involved in this negative behaviour damage the good reputation of this community," said Ms Hargey.