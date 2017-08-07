Belfast homes evacuated in police search
A 42-year-old man has been arrested under terror legislation after a search operation in west Belfast led to houses being evacuated because of a suspicious item.
The man was arrested following the search of a house in Moyard Crescent on Monday.
Police said a number of houses were evacuated to "ensure the safety of local residents".
"All residents have now been allowed back into their homes," police said.
The PSNI said a number of items had been seized in the search and taken away for forensic examination.