Northern Ireland

Belfast homes evacuated in police search

Houses were evacuated following the search operation in Moyard Crescent Image copyright Google
A 42-year-old man has been arrested under terror legislation after a search operation in west Belfast led to houses being evacuated because of a suspicious item.

The man was arrested following the search of a house in Moyard Crescent on Monday.

Police said a number of houses were evacuated to "ensure the safety of local residents".

"All residents have now been allowed back into their homes," police said.

The PSNI said a number of items had been seized in the search and taken away for forensic examination.