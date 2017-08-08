PSNI call for calm after Belfast disorder

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The fire occurred at a former credit union in west Belfast

Police have urged for "calm to remain" after it dealt with disorder in Belfast on Monday night, including a fire at a disused building.

The fire occurred at a former credit union on Ross Street in west Belfast.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The police said it assisted the fire service in dealing with the blaze

The PSNI said that "calm has now been restored" but that it had dealt with "small localised disorder caused by a small group of people" in the Markets, New Lodge and North Queen Street areas.

The disorder came after petrol bombs, stones and other missiles were thrown at police in Belfast's Markets area earlier on Monday.

Police urge for calm to remain after dealing with some localised disorder in Belfast tonight incl blaze at disused building in Divis 1/2 — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 7, 2017

On Twitter, the PSNI also "thanked those in affected communities who helped settle tensions".