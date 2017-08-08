Belfast and Enniskillen cannabis finds lead to three arrests
- 8 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 64-year-old woman has been arrested after £100,000 of cannabis was found at a house in Enniskillen on Monday night.
The drugs were found in a follow-up search after £150,000 of cannabis was discovered at a house on south Belfast's Donegall Road.
Two men, aged 62 and 74, were arrested during the Belfast search. Two cars and a number of mobile phones were also seized.
All three of those arrested remain in custody.