Strabane alert: Viable device thrown through window

Image caption It happened on Monday at about 20:50 BST

A device that police are describing as "viable" has been thrown through the window of a house in Strabane, County Tyrone.

It happened at about 20:50 BST at Melmount Villas on Monday.

There were two people inside the house at the time of the attack - one threw the device into a nearby field. No one was injured.

The device was made safe by the Army's bomb disposal unit and has been taken away for further examination.

One home was evacuated.

Chief Insp Alan Hutton described it as "a reckless attack on the local community".

Image caption The device has been taken away for further examination

"We are thankful to the local community for their patience and co-operation whilst we dealt with this device, which we believe, at this stage, to be viable.

"Those who left it have clearly no regard for the people living here," he added.