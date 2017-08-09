Lurgan murder: Man being questioned released on bail
- 9 August 2017
A man arrested over a killing in Lurgan at the weekend has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
It is understood the 45-year-old was being questioned about the murder of his twin brother and that both men are originally from Lithuania.
The death, which happened at a flat on Victoria Street, was reported to police shortly after 14:15 BST on Sunday.
The 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene.