Three charged over Belfast and Enniskillen cannabis finds

Two men aged 74 and 62 and a woman aged 64, have been charged with drugs trafficking offences.

It follows the seizure of cannabis in south Belfast and Enniskillen on Monday.

The two men were arrested after cannabis worth an estimated £150,000 were found at a house at Donegall Road, south Belfast.

The woman was detained after drugs worth £100,000 were found at a house in Enniskillen in a follow-up search.

All three are expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday.