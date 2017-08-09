Lewis McCammond 'almost lost a leg' in hit-and-run

Image copyright Sarah Milden-Hall Image caption Lewis McCammond, 18, remains in hospital and faces further surgery

A mother whose teenage son "almost lost his leg" in a hit-and-run crash in County Antrim has appealed for information about the incident.

Lewis McCammond, 18, was walking on Longshot in Doagh in the early hours of Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop.

His mother said he was left in a pool of blood. He has undergone three operations and faces more surgery.

His family and the police have urged witnesses to come forward.

'Life-changing injuries'

Sarah Milden-Hall said her son sustained multiple fractures and his leg was "shattered" with bones protruding from his flesh.

At one stage during surgery, medics told her he was critically ill, she added.

She told BBC News NI that he sustained "life-changing injuries" and now faces a year-long recovery.

Image copyright Sarah Milden-Hall Image caption The teenager may have to wear a protective cage for months, his mother says

Ms Milden-Hall said she believes his life was saved by a group of passers-by who called an ambulance.

She publically thanked the two young men and a woman who stopped their car and helped her son.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is investigating the hit and run and issued an appeal for information on Sunday.

"An 18-year-old male pedestrian was walking along the Longshot in the direction of Ballyrobert from Doagh sometime between 2am and 2.45am when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that failed to stop at the scene," said Const Kieran Gillen.

"We are appealing to the driver of the vehicle that failed to stop to come forward.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about it to get in touch with police."