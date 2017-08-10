Rogue Charles Dickens apostrophe costs council

Image caption The BBC understands the rogue apostrophe came at a cost of about £1,200

A Northern Ireland council has made an apostrophe gaffe costing the taxpayer more than £1,000.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's grammatical error appeared on an advert for a performance of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.

The free event was held on 21 July at Solitude Park in Banbridge, but the council had to reprint its promotional material.

The BBC understands this came at a cost of about £1,200.

Image copyright Ben Kendall/PA Image caption Tesco said it would brush up on its spelling and grammar after making two mistakes in a single pack of baby clothes last year

Some £140 was spent on correcting 48 sheets, £95 on delivering additional leaflets, £295 on reprinting advertising boards, £332 on flyers and posters and £290 on a window vinyl.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council is by no means alone in falling into the rogue apostrophe trap.

In February last year, Tesco apologised after making two grammatical gaffes in one two-pack of baby clothing.

And in April, the BBC reported on a self-proclaimed "grammar vigilante" in Bristol who goes out at night correcting street signs and shop fronts which display misplaced apostrophes.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon District Council has been contacted for comment.