Barra McGrory welcomes survey finding confidence in PPS impartiality

The director of the public prosecution service has welcomed an independent survey that found that over three quarters of people have confidence it provides a fair and impartial service.

It's an increase of 5% on last year, and the highest for more than a decade.

The NI Omnibus Survey also found that 73% of respondents said they were confident the PPS takes prosecution decisions independently.

It comes months after the PPS was accused of bias.

Some unionist and Conservative politicians accused it of being biased against former soldiers accused of killings during the Troubles.

Hitting back at those critics at the time, the director of public prosecutions, Barra McGrory QC, said they had unfairly insulted him and his office.

On Thursday, he welcomed the findings of the survey by the Central Survey Unit of the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, which was based on 911 interviews.

"The aim of the Public Prosecution Service is to provide the people of this jurisdiction with an independent, fair and effective prosecution service," he said.

"It is welcome that the findings indicate a rise in the positive perception of work amongst the general public."

He said the rise in confidence levels was "a credit to the professionalism and dedication of all of our staff who work tirelessly in the interests of justice".

In spite of strong criticism from unionist and Conservative politicians this year, the survey found that confidence levels in the independence of the PPS was higher amongst Protestant respondents than Catholics.

The overall figure was 73%, an increase of 6% on last year.

When broken down along religious lines, 76% of Protestants expressed confidence, while the figure for Catholics was 71%.

The same was true when respondents were asked about the fairness and impartiality of the PPS.

Overall, 76% said they were very, or fairly, confident in the organisation's fairness and impartiality, an increase of 5% since last year.

Broken down on religious lines, 71% of Catholics expressed confidence, while the figure for Protestants was 81%.

Seventy-one per cent of respondents said they were very or fairly confident that the PPS was effective at prosecuting people accused of committing a crime.