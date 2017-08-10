Omagh bombing: Families sue NI chief constable

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Twenty-nine people, including a woman pregnant with twins, were killed in the 1998 attack

Relatives of the Omagh bomb victims are to sue Northern Ireland's police chief for failings they believe let the killers escape justice.

Twenty-nine people - including a woman pregnant with twins - were killed in the Real IRA attack in 1998.

A writ been issued against the chief constable, focussing on what happened after the car bomb and why no-one has been convicted of murder.

The Police Service of NI (PSNI) said they "would respond in due course".

The writ is the latest legal challenge in the families' two-decade quest for justice.

Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Gallagher said their lives had never been the same since the atrocity

Michael Gallagher, whose 21-year-old son, Aiden, died in the bomb, said they needed answers.

"Here we are 19 years on and the criminals responsible for this are still walking the streets - there has been absolutely no punitive measures taken against any of them," he said.

"We can't walk away and say 'it's just one of those things'."

The relatives have already successfully sued four republicans in a landmark civil trial that found them liable for the bombing.

A PSNI spokesman said of the writ: "Once received, we will take time to consider the contents and respond in due course."

Omagh bomb timeline

Read more