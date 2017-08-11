Airports urge Westminster to review air passenger tax
Northern Ireland's three airports have told the UK government they are ready to axe air passenger duty.
The chief executives of Belfast International, Belfast City and the City of Derry airports want a review into the impact of scrapping the tax.
And they want it to begin as soon as possible.
The confidence and supply deal struck between the Conservatives and the DUP in June contained a commitment to review air passenger duty.
In a letter to First Secretary Damian Green, the airport chiefs said it would be helpful if they could be advised of the timescale for the review and who will carry it out.
They said they stand ready to put the case for removing air passenger duty on the grounds of both economic growth and jobs.
The three airports have said they "already have a number of our existing and potential airlines ready to commit to flying from Northern Ireland should air passenger duty be removed".
They asked that the review could be "initiated, completed and the result implemented as soon as possible".