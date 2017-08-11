Young boy dies after being hit by car
- 11 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A young boy has died after being knocked down by a car in County Armagh, police have said.
The incident happened in Dobsons Way in Bessbrook on Friday morning.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact officers in Newry by calling 101, quoting reference number 399 of 11/08/17.