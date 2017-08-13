Two men assaulted in Portadown

Image caption The road was closed for examination but has now been reopened

Police are investigating an incident on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown, County Armagh.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly told the BBC that two men were assaulted close to Churchill Park on Saturday night.

It is understood that one of the men was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. His condition is unknown.

A police cordon was in place on Sunday morning but has now been removed and the road has been reopened.

SDLP Councillor Declan McAlinden has condemned the attack

"Residents have woken up to the shocking news that two young lads were assaulted coming home from a night out.

"It appears to be a random attack, and it's a worrying attack.

"The people in this community are a proud community, and they absolutely don't want this kind of activity in the area," he said.