Body is discovered in River Foyle
- 13 August 2017
Northern Ireland
A body has been found in the River Foyle in Londonderry.
It was recovered as Foyle Search and Rescue conducted searches of the river on Sunday.
Police say a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.
The death is not thought to be suspicious.