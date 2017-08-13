Search takes place for walker in County Donegal

From the section

A search is taking place in the Derryveagh Mountains in County Donegal for a missing walker.

The alarm was raised on Saturday night when the walker had not returned to his car.

RTÉ reports that it was parked at Lough Barra on the western outskirts of Glenveagh National Park.

Earlier on Sunday, a coastguard helicopter took part in the search.

It is thought the man was walking in the Sliabh Sneachta area.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team is coordinating the search.