Labour investigates after NI committee resignations

The Labour Party has begun an investigation into claims of misconduct following eight resignations from its Northern Ireland executive committee.

The members stepped down from the committee last week.

They alleged that some of their fellow members in Northern Ireland supported other political groups and were "secretly organising" in Labour.

However, the party has since received new complaints about how the NI executive was being run.

Labour's head of internal governance, Claire-Frances Fuller, has written to members announcing the investigation into "all allegations and complaints made".

She said that several members who resigned last week "made serious allegations of breaches to Labour Party rules in a collaborative resignation statement".

However, she added that since they quit, the party received several additional complaints involving "allegations of misconduct and improper behaviour relating to the running of the executive committee".

Ms Fuller said that none of the allegations related to financial misconduct and so the treasurer would remain in post.